Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Voting Trends For 9th Week

Popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has successfully completed 53 days. BBK viewers are enjoying all the arguments, clashes over silly things and Tom and Jerry fights between contestants in the glass house. Right now, the Bigg Boss contestants are playing captaincy task to compete for house captain post.

Talking about BBK voting, as you know Friday will be the last day for voting your favorite contestants. Divya S, Manju, Prashanth S, Raghu, Rajeev, and Vaishnavi have got nominated for this week's eviction. Do you want to know which contestant got the highest number of votes?

Check out the approximate votes of the nominated contestants:

Divya S: 5455 votes

Vaishnavi: 1021 votes

Manju: 5587 votes

Rajeev: 4678 votes

Prashanth 4098 votes

Raghu: 3076 votes

Earlier Kichcha Sudeep took to his Twitter space and announced that he will be missing this weekend's episode of Bigg Boss Kannada. Sudeep said that he needed more rest. "Wil b missing this weekend episodes of BB. A bit more rest needed bfr I can manage hours of shoot on stage n do justice to all contestants. It's a difficult decision to make n I thank