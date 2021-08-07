Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Voting Lines Closed

Bigg Boss Kannada is one of the most popular reality show on the small screen. The current edition has become extra special to the viewers as they got a chance to see Aravind and Divya Uruduga, they seem to be a rare gem for their legion of fans.

The buzz on social media suggests that Colors Kannada seems to have closed the voting lines of the grand finale. Bigg Boss Kannada 8 grand finale is all set to be held today and tomorrow in Colors Kannada. The makers are not inviting any chief guests due to the pandemic.

The evicted contestants, family members of the top five finalists would be gracing the show. Some of the Bigg Boss buffs are upset as the voting lines of the show got closed before the makers have mentioned the time.

We are not so sure, who are leading in the finale voting list. We will surely keep you posted as soon as we hear from our sources.