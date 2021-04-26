Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8: This Top Anchor As New Wild Card Entry?

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is riding steadily through the ninth week and needless to say, people are highly talking about the show on social media. While some days contestants like Aravind, Divya, Priyanka and others will make the headlines for their antics, it is the ugly fights that keep fans excited.Last night, Rajeev Hanu has been eliminated from the show as he bagged the least votes from his fans and show buffs. Bigg Boss 8 has managed to create buzz on social media.

Ardent fans of the show are eagerly waiting for the entry of wild card contestants in Bigg Boss 8 as they feel they can add some masala to the show. According to reports, Anchor Anushree who has hosted a few popular reality shows like Zee Kannada Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Shubhodaya Karnataka and a few. Reports are doing the rounds that she is expected to enter the show as wild card contestants. The makers of the show will always change the line up of contestants and we have to wait for the episode to see who will get locked inside the Bigg Boss 8. Whether Anushree will really be part of the show or not is yet to be seen.

Talking about tonight’s episode, reports are doing the rounds that all the contestants right from Aravind to Prashanth everyone will be nominated for this week eviction. It remains to be seen who is going to face the axe this weekend as it will be a crucial week for all the contestants as they have come for a long way.