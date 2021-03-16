Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8: Today's Episode May Split Contestants Into Groups?

The recent episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 witnessed another round of nominations for elimination in the third week. While Bigg Boss gave superpower to captain Rajeev to save a contestant from nomination, Rajeev saved Shankar Ashwath from nominations. On the other hand, in today's promo, the contestants are expected to play a game by choosing their partners.

Netizens say that tonight, they will make a tough choice after becoming the most compatible pair. They also feel that there has been no strong group fight that has happened so far and no strong group has been formed yet because of which BBK8 contestants are making decisions without thinking. While some of the Bigg Boss fans are upset with Rajeev's captaincy because he saved Shankar, they say that decisions should be taken based on skills and not out of emotions.

This week's nominated contestants are Divya Suresh, Shamanth Gowda, Nidhi Subbiah, Geetha Bharathi Bhat, Raghu Gowda, Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, and Vishwanath Haveri.