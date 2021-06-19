Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Second Innings Will Mark Emotional Reunion

The Kannada small screen audience is excited about Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 second innings which was recently announced by Colors Kannada.

The first innings of BBK8 also earned a special fan base and viewers loved the way Bigg Boss conducted the tasks. Now, with Colors Kannada announcing that the suspended popular TV reality show will resume, BBK8 is making the headlines and the viewers have started celebrating their joy on Twitter.

BBK viewers are eagerly waiting to watch how the show runners, Colors Kannada and host Kichcha Sudeep are planning the re-entry of contestants into the BBK house. As we all know, when the show was suspended last month, the show makers planned their exit in such a way that it was both beautiful and emotional. According to netizens, the contestants' entry in the second innings may also be the same, which will surely be interesting. If the contestants have already watched their performance in this interim period that they stayed home, they might enter the house with a clear picture of each other in the house. However, we'll have to wait and see how the contestants fare in the second innings.

Are you ready to watch the emotional reunion of the Bigg Boss Kannada contestants? Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates.