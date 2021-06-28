Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Repeats Same Nominations For This Week Too!

Colors Kannada Bigg Boss Second Innings is ruling the TRP charts. Last night, Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep hosted the show and there was no elimination. According to the latest buzz, Colors Kannada is planning to continue the same nomination for this week too. The contestants who had been nominated for last week, will be nominated even for this week, as per the buzz.

The nominated contestants from the last week are Divya Suresh, Raghu, Manju, Chakravarthy, Prashanth, Nidhi and Priyanka. Aravind KP and Divya Urudga were not nominated for last week's eviction and they are even safe for this week.

Talking about tonight’s episode, there will be a puzzle task between two teams in the house, Manju Pavagada and Aravind KP are captain for the two teams. Aravind's KP team wins the task, as per sources. Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates.