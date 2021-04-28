Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 No Nominations: What Are The Makers Planning For This Week?

Looks like Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is likely to be remembered for its no nominations for a long time. On any Bigg Boss show--be it Telugu, Hindi or Tamil, the nomination process is completed at the beginning of the week by Monday’s episode itself.

The makers throw open the voting lines for viewers. But, this did not happen on Bigg Boss Kannada this week. Usually, Bigg Boss would have declared the names of nominated contestants by this time, but it’s been two days they haven’t announced nominated contestants till now.

Today, it’s Wednesday, and BBK viewers are wondering if the makers will announce nominated contestants or make this a no-nomination week. If there’s nomination process, will they get enough votes from the audience for the contestants? Why are the show makers not bothered about the show has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. What are the makers planning for this week has become a big mystery for now. Will they eliminate contestants of this week is yet to be known as Colors Kannada has not thrown any hints so far.

The makers delaying the nomination process has raised many eyebrows among Kannada Bigg Boss viewers. Netizens have started assuming that they may wind the show given the pandemic situation. We don’t know the exact reason for delaying the nominations of this week. Let’s wait to know whether there will be nominations for this week or not.