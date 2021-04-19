BBK8: Netizens Say 'Vaishnavi Is Best Female Contestant In Bigg Boss Kannada'

Vaishnavi is one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. She is not new to the Kannada audience. She won the hearts of people with her strong acting skills. She is well known for her on-screen character 'Sannidhi' of Agnisakshi. She enjoys an incredible fan following. The actress stepped into BB house and is doing absolutely well.

The makers of Bigg Boss have released the latest promo. Fans are in love with Vaishnavi and are saying that she is the best female contestant in BBK8. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

In the last week, Vishwanath Haveri got evicted from the show. We all know that Kiccha Sudeep didn't host the show due to ill health. The BBK8 contestants cooked food for Sudeep and wrote messages to him.