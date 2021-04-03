Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8: Netizens Say Chandrachud Did What Sudeep Failed to Accomplish

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is progressing well and the TRP of the daily episodes of Kannada's popular TV reality show has been increasing by the day. The show runners are coming up with newer strategies to keep the small screen audience engaged through the show.

In a latest movie, Colors Kannada brought in a wild card entry. Chakravarthy Chandrachud, a former journalist and writer made a wild card entry into the show. Contestants inside the Kannada Bigg Boss house were taken by surprise by this new entrant. However, he seemed to put them at ease by warming up to them in no time.

In fact, viewers too seem to have taken a liking to him.

In fact, they even went to the extent of branding Chandrachud bold as he gave a reality check to all the housemates the very day he entered the Bigg Boss house. Netizens who have been closely watching all the developments on the Bigg Boss show said that Chandrachud did on the very first day what BBK8 host Kichcha Sudeep couldn't do in all the five weeks since the show went on air.

Sudeep has been criticised in recent days for not focussing only on love tracks between contestants and not reprimanding contestants over their bad behavior inside the house.

It appears BBK8 Wild Card entrant Chakravarthy Chandrachud has managed to not just win the hearts of Bigg Boss Contestants inside the house but also woo viewers outside the house.

Now, we have to wait and watch if this liking translates to votes when he gets nominated for eviction in the coming weeks.