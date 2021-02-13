Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8: Kichcha Sudeep Chooses Lockdown Theme For Contestants?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 will have lockdown theme, or so it seems as Colors Kannada, the channel which airs the widely watched TV reality show dropped some hints to this effect.

Apparently, this is going to be a different kind of lockdown with only privileged celebrities getting a chance to enter the house. However, the rules will be different this time around. In a latest development, Colors Kannada released a picture from the promo shoot and asked Kannada Bigg Boss viewers to guess the muhurat chosen by Kichcha Sudeep tp begin the lockdown 8.0.

So for all those who can't wait to know when Bigg Boss season 8 will launch in Kannada, it's almost confirmed that it is in the last week of February. We all know that the show organisers dropped the promo a few weeks ago which is already a hit. Now, in a latest photoshoot, Kichcha Sudeep is seen dressed as a pandit donning a pink kurta and a shawl on his shoulder along with a turban.

Although the channel has asked the viewers themselves to reveal the date, there is no official word from them about the launch date of Kannada Bigg Boss season 8. As per the buzz, Kannada Bigg Boss makers have locked Feb 28 as the date for launch of the new season.

We already told you that the contestants who will take part in the news season have already been chosen and as per new rules in view of the pandemic, the participants who will contestant Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 will have to quarantine themselves after which they will have to go through a corona test.

Meanhwile, the speculation over which celebrities will enter Bigg Boss house continues. Sukruta Nag, the Anjali character in 'Agnisakshi', Geeta Bharathi Bhat, serial actress in 'Brahmagantu', Ravishankar of 'Silly Lalli' fame, Hanumantha from 'Sarigampa', Excuse Me actor Sunil Raoh, Sumantha Shailendra of 'Dilwala' fame are among the many names on the list pf probable contestants.