Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Grand Finale On This Date

Hey BBK fans, here is some good news for you. The date for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has been set. According to a source in the know, Bigg Boss Kannada's final episode will be held on August 8 or 15. Earlier, there was a lot of buzz about the grand finale. Everyone thought that BBK makers may extend the show because they are getting good TRP ratings. In the latest promo, Colors Kannada has indirectly hinted saying nine contestants left and three weeks to go for the final episode.

It may be recalled that Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 was suspended due to the bad pandemic situation in Karnataka. After the COVID situation in the state came under control, Colors Kannada announced that they would be resuming the show. This is the first time in Bigg Boss history that a channel has decided to restart a suspended show. Anyway, Colors Kannada did the right thing as Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is one of the most watched show right now. BBK viewers and show analysts wondered if the show would still interest them considering the fact that the contestants were re-entering the house after watching their own performance during the lockdown period. Viewers felt that the show would be boring as every contestant would end up playing a safe game. There were also doubts raised over the channel making the show interesting to keep the BBK viewers engrossed. However, after the second innings started, BBK viewers have loved it more than the first innings. And Colors Kannada has managed to achieve it.

Are you ready to watch the grand finale of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8?