Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Contestants Names Revealed Colors Parameswar Gundkal

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is all set to hit the small screens on February 28. Now, the viewers are waiting to know who all will be the celebrities that will be chosen as contestants for the new seasson of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. The tension is building and Colora Kannada channel business head Paramesh Gundkal's recent social media post has drawn the attention of Kannada Bigg Boss viewers.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is set to have a grand launch with host Kichcha Sudeep helming the reality show as in previous seasons. While there is a lot of speculation on the celebrities entering the Bigg Boss house, a few popular names from the Kannada big screen and small screen are also making headlines.

Meanwhile, Parameshwar Gundkal the business head of Colors Kannada, the channel on which the show will be aired, has penned his thoughts on Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 contestants on Facebook. His social media post has piqued the curiosity of Bigg boss viewers in Kannada.

Here's a look at his Facebook post

Meanwhile, several popular celebrity names like Geetha Bhatt of Brahmagantu fame, Saregamapa Hanumantha and Excuse Me actor Sunil Raoh are rumoured to be the Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 probable contestants list. However, we have to wait for an official confirmation to know which celebrity will be actually contesting the show.