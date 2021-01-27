Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Contestants First List Out: Check Names

Actor Kichcha Sudeep has been hitting the headlines for all right reasons. Apart from acting, Kichcha Sudeep is the host to Kannada Bigg Boss. Not long ago, Kichcha Sudeep has shared the news that preparations are going on for the latest edition of Bigg Boss 8 and the show will launch in February. Kichcha Sudeep will soon be returning to screen with its eighth edition in February. There's no denying the fact that the count down for the new season has begun and show buffs are highly searching for the contestant list of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8.

There are strong speculations about many names who are now going to participate in the season. However, here’s the list of few probable contestants who are more or less confirmed for Bigg Bos season 8. Check out this list of TV celebs who are reportedly participating in the popular reality show this year:

Tik Tok queen Sonu Gowda

Drone Prathap

Bindu Gowda

Ravishankar Gowda

Radha Giregoudar

Tennis Krishna

Ravi Srivatsa,

Rekha Das

Mimicry Gopi

According to reliable sources, all the 16 contestants who are going to enter the house, will be quarantined and all of them will go through COVID-19 tests before they enter the house.