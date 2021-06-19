Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Contestants and Their Positions in Second Innings

The most popular Kannada TV reality show Bigg Boss Season 8 is all set to be back with its second innings. This is the first time in the history of Bigg Boss that the show runners have decided to resume the show after it was suspended due to a surge in Covid cases across the state. Colors Kannada officially announced the comeback of the show on Wednesday. The channel has aired the promos of all 12 contestants. Aravind KP, Shubha Poonja, Prashanth Sambargi, Nidhi, Divya U, Divya S, Manju P, Raghu Gowda, Vaishnavi Gowda Chakravarthy Chandrachud, and Shamanth Bro Gowda.

Netizens have rated the contestants promo which was released by Colors Kannada. Aravind KP, Raghu Gowda, Manju P, Divya U, Shamanth are among the top five best promos.

Check Out The Ratings Of Promo Out Of Ten

Aravind KP: 9

Raghu: 9

Divya Uruduga:8

Shamanth: 8

Manju Pavagada: 8

Chakravarthy Chandrachud: 7

Vaishnavi Gowda: 7

Prashanth Sambargi: 6

Divya Suresh: 5

Shubha Punja: 5

NidhiSubhaiah: 4

PriyankaThimmesh: 2