Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Called Off, Colors Kannada's Parameshwar Gundkal Confirms

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has been called off due to the second wave of Coronavirus. Karnataka television association has passed an order to wind up all the reality shows. Colors Kannada has been forced to cancel the current season. They may or may not continue the show after the pandemic.

Bigg Boss Kannada viewers are hugely dispapointed over the news of the show being called off. Here are few a tweets that we have gathered for you. The tweets reveals the pain of Bigg Boss lovers:

The coronavirus outbreak has brought the Indian entertainment industry to a standstill with production work being called off and movie releases being pushed indefinitely. In what will come as a disappointment to fans of the reality show Bigg Boss, the ongoing season 8 of Bigg Boss Kannada will be called off.

In a message posted by Colors Kannada Business Head Parameshwar Gundkal, it is apparent that the curtains will come down on one of the most widely watched Kannada TV reality show, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. So, no winner this season.

