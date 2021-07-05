Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8’ is moving ahead after completing 83 days. With just 11 contestants remaining in the house, the debate over who will win is getting louder. Meanwhile, Nidhi Subbaiah, who was eliminated from the Bigg Boss house in the weekend episode last night, has predicted the winner and runner up of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8.

It is known that Nidhi Subbiah had a quarrel with Aravind KP in the Bigg Boss house. She was targeted by everyone for insulting Aravind's achievement. Nidhi's tug-of-war with Aravind seems to be the main reason behind her eviction from the Bigg Boss house yesterday.

When Nidhi was walking out of the house, Shubha Poonja burst into tears. Nidhi then spoke to Kichcha Sudeep on stage. Sudeep asked, "Who do you think might be in the final?" Nidhi was quick to come up with names of Divya Uruduga, Prashanth Sambaragi, Manju, Shubha, Vaishnavi. Sudeep asked to name the top two contestants. And she replied, ‘Manju and Vaishnavi will stay at the end. Manju will win this season," said Nidhi.

When asked who should leave the Bigg Boss house this week, Nidhi took the name of Chakravarthy. It is known that BBK viewers as well as contestant do not like the way Chakravarthy behaves in the house. Perhaps for that reason, Nidhi said so. When asked who will leave the house next, Nidhi said that Priyanka is likely to go out next week.

Do you think Nidhi's prediction will come true? Well, if you didn't notice already, she left out her arch rival Aravind KP from the list of finalists. We wonder how Aravind fans will react to this piece of news. Let's see what happens.

