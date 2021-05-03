Bigg Boss Kannada: Netizens Predicts Shamanth Will Be The Top 5 Finalists

Bigg Boss Kannada has become the talk of the town on social media. This time, the contestants deserve more applause than the host Kiccha Sudeep because he is away from the show due to lockdown.

The contestants in the house are not leaving any stone unturned to impress the audience and they are ensuring that the show always stays in the news with their catfights and crazy banter in the house.

If you look at Twitter or any social media platform, Netizens are heaping praises on Shamanth for being a good player in the game. People who used to hate him have become his fan since last night's episodes.

A section of the audience is predicting that Shamanth deserved to be in the top five finalists of this season. Looks like he is going to give tough competition to other popular contestants like Aravind KP, Manju, Divya Uruduga and Chakravarthy. We have to wait and see whether Shamanth will meet the audience expectations or not.

If Shamnath continues the game in the same way as last night then he would definitely be in the top five without a doubt.

Wow Best Performer is #shamanth 😍😍😍

But why didn't you show voting for Best Performer and Kalape @ColorsKannada#BBK8 — Namrata S Bhat❤️ (@Namrata_S_Bhat) May 2, 2021

#Shamanth deserves to be best player of this week 👏👌#BBK8 @ColorsKannada — AsimRiaz Fan Boy #HeManAsim 😎🔥 (@asim_winner1) May 2, 2021

Here are a few tweets, which we have managed for our BBK 8 viewers: