Bigg Boss Kannada: Manju Pavagada Overtakes Aravind To Be No.1

As we all know, the tasks being assigned to Bigg Boss Kannada contestants in the recent days are interesting and entertaining. In this week's task also, Bigg Boss has assigned contestants an interesting task. Contestants on their part, are trying their best to give tough competition to each other. Many fights have happened over tasks this week and there have been clashes between even close contestants. However, during the course of this week, we got to see the other face of contestants as their true colors are being revealed because of the task.

In one of the recent promos of Colors Kannada, one can see Chandrachud and Prashanth S, Manju and Prashanth S getting into a heated argument over a task. According to BBK live viewers, Manju, Aravind KP, Shamanth, Vaishnavi, and Subha are the top five contenders in this week's task. It seems that Manju has overtaken Aravind KP and is standing in the first position. Let us wait to watch if the numbers on the scoreboard will change or not.

Check Out The Scores:

Manju: 95190

Aravind KP: 74900

Shamanth: 35540

Vaishnavi: 29400

Subha: 15600

It remains to be seen if Manju will up his game after reaching the top position because we all know that Aravind is a top contender for the winner's title and with his huge fan following beating him was unimaginable. However, Manju has done it and how! If you see the difference between their scores, it is not something to be overlooked.

Do you think Manju will continue his game? Let us know in the comments below.