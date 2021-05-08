Bigg Boss Kannada: Kanmani Overtakes Sudeep: Deets Inside

There’s no need to give an introduction to Kichcha Sudeep, as he has been ruling the hearts of the audience for more than a decade. He is a hugely popular star across the nation. Apart from acting, Sudeep has even donned the hat of a director, producer and even a TV host a few years ago. He turned out to be a successful host for Bigg Boss Kannada. Looks like somebody is keen on giving a tough competition to Sudeep’s hosting skills.

And no prizes for guessing. Yes, she is none other than Kanmani was roped in as the guest host for Kannada Bigg Boss last week. After the episode was aired, lots of viewers requested Colors Kannada to bring back Kanmani as the host Bigg Boss weekend episode.

We don’t know, whether the makers have heard the pleas of the audience, but Kanmani is all set to evaluate contestants' performance this week as well and enthrall BBK viewers with her sweet voice. It is being said that Bigg Boss makers have asked Kanmani to host this weekend show. Sudeep is not going to host the episodes anytime soon and it would take some time for Colors Kannada to bring Sudeep back on the show following lockdown.

If this situation continues, it won't be a wonder if Sudeep directly hosts the grand finale episode of this season. Show organisers for now are content with Kanmani's Voice as she nailed her debut Performance last week.

Kanmani has become show maker's first choice to host the weekend episodes during this sitaution.

It now appears Kanmani has overtaken Sudeep at least for now! But, all said and done, we know and even viewers agree that Sudeep is an irreplaceable host and it’s hard for anyone to compete or match him given the fact that he has sucessfully hosted several seasons now.

Sudeep’s hosting style, mannerism, commanding voice and the way he lectures the contestants is hard to put into words.

Reader, Who do you think is the best host for Kannada Bigg Boss 8? Kanmani or Sudeep, let us know in the comments section below.