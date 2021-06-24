BBK8: Nominated Contestants List For This Week Elimination

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada version 2.0 is hitting the headlines for various reasons. Yesterday, the second innings of Bigg Boss went on air. Bigg Boss started assigning tasks for the contestants on the very first day. That's not all, the nomination process also went well with a heated argument between the contestants.

Some of the contestants showed their vengeance during the nomination process, which will be aired in tonight's episode. If you are searching to find who all are nominated for this week's elimination, then, you have landed on the right page.

The buzz on social media suggests that Prashanth Sambargi,Chakravarthy chandrachud, Raghu, Manju Pavagada , DivyaSuresh, Nidhi Subaiah and PriyankaThimmesh have been nominated for this week's elimination.

There's a possibility for Chakravarthy or Priyanka Thimmesh to get eliminated by this weekend. It's highly likely that among the two, one could bid goodbye to the show. Who do you think will get eliminated this week? We would love to hear all your predictions. Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.