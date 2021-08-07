Bigg Boss Kannada Finalists Positions as on Today August 7 2021

Finally, the big day of Bigg Boss Kannada auidence has arrived. The grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is going to be aired on August 8th. What are you waiting for? Hurry up and cast your votes for your favorite contestants on Voot OTT.

As we all know, Aravind KP and Manju Pavagada are making headlines as too contenders to lift the season 8 trophy. On the other hand, even Divya Uruduga is also getting a good number of votes, and giving a tough fight to Aravind KP and Manju Pavagada. However, the winner and runner up are unpredictable because the voting line is changing minute by minute. Fans of the contestants are hyperactive on social media from last week and requesting BBK viewers to vote for their favorite contestant.

As we said earlier, the positions of the top five contestants are changing every minute The top 3 contestants are Aravind KP, Manju P, and Divya U.

Check Out Today's Voting Percentage

1. Aravind KP- 90.54% voting

2. Manju Pavagada- 89.48% voting

3. Divya Uruguga- 87.095% voting

4. Vaishnavi Gowda- 80.75% voting

6. Prashanth Sambargi- 79% voting.