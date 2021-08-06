Bigg Boss Kannada Finalists Positions as on Today August 6 2021

Hey BBK 8 viewers, there is one more day to go for the final round of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. Are you eager to know who will lift the trophy? Anyway, Divya Uruduga, Aravind KP, and Manju Pavagada's names are making the headlines as frontrunners to bag the trophy.

Aravind KP and Manju P are in a closely contested race from last week. But now Divya Uruduga has entered the race and is competing with Ararvidn KP and Manju P. If we check the voting lines and the total score, all the three are in the lead with an equal score. In that case, BBK viewers will be thrilled and more curious about who will win the trophy.

Check out the positions of the top five contestants according to their popularity on social media.

TOP 5 Contestants

1. Aravind KP

2. Manju Pavagada

3. Divya Uruduga

4. Vaishnavi Gowda

5. Prashanth Sambargi

TOP 3 Contestants

1. Aravind KP

2. Manju Pavagada

3. Divya Uruduga

TOP 2 Contestant

1. Aravind KP

2. Manju Pavagada

Runner Up

1. Manju Pavagada or Divya Uruduga

Winner

1. Aravind KP or Manju Pavagada