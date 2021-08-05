Bigg Boss Kannada Finalists Positions as on Today August 5 2021

There are three more days to go for the Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 grand finale round. Who do you think will bag the trophy of season 8? We know it is unpredictable because Aravind KP, Manju P, and Divya U are strong contenders to clinch the title.

Aravind KP and Divya U fans are trending their names on social media platforms and requesting viewers to vote for them. Manju P and Vaishnavi Gowda fans were hyperactive on social media last week, but now it seems their energy is down. However, they will make sure that Manju P will bag the trophy.

As we said earlier, the positions of the top five contestants are changing day by day. The top 3 contestants are Aravind KP, Manju P, and Divya U right now.

Check Out Today's Voting Percentage

1. Aravind KP- 87.54% voting

2. Manju Pavagada- 85.48% voting

3. Divya Uruguga- 83% voting

4. Vaishnavi Gowda- 79.15% voting

6. Prashanth Sambargi- 76% voting.

It seems that Divya Uruduga is going to overtake Manju Pavagada.