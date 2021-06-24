Colors Kannada has brought Bigg Boss season 8 back in the news, thanks to the second innings. BBK8 is trending all over Twitter ever since it was announced. This is the first time in the history of the TV reality show that a channel has decided to resume a suspended show. Meanwhile, the audience are showing keen interest in the show and curious to know how the rest of the episoses unfold given that all the contestants who have reentered the house are aware of what transpired behind their back and clear as to how they want to play the game. In the first innings of BBK8, there were two Jodis (couples) in the house—one was Divya Uruduga and Aravind KP and the other was Divya Suresh and Manju Pavagada.

In the second innings too, it appears that Divya U and Aravind KP may continue the same bond. But Divya Suresh and Manju Pavagada promised Sudeep in the pilot episode saying that they are going to play their individual game. Kichcha Sudeep asked Divya Suresh what was the one mistake she wants to correct in the second innings. Divya Suresh replied saying that she had focussed a lot on one person in the first innings which she wants to change now. Divya S also said that she will play her individual game in the second innings and take this opportunity to mingle with everyone else in the house just like the way she did in the first few episodes of Bigg Boss in the first innings.

With this, it is clear that there will be no more romantic talks and possessiveness for Manju P from Divya Suresh side in the second innings of BBK8. Divya Suresh is going to change her game strategy this time. It is very clear that the two will breakup and rather break away from the Jodi image to play their respective games because now, the goal for all the contestants who got a second chance to prove themselves is to somehow do their best and clinch the title. Let's see if Divya and Manju game strategy will work in their favour.