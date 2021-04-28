Bigg Boss Kannada Creates History With No Nomination: Deets Inside

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss has become the talk of the town on social media for many reasons. On one hand, BBK8 viewers are wondering why the show makers are maintaining a stoic silence over Bigg Boss host Sudeep's health. Now, another concern for show enthusiasts seem to be the nomination of contestants this week.

As we have said earlier, Bigg Boss makers haven’t completed the nomination process yet and they might declare no nominations for this week for two reasons, one seems to be ths statewide lockdown in Karnataka and other is Sudeep can’t shoot the weekend episode as the shooting of films, serials has come to a halt due to COVID. Reports are doing the rounds that there will be no nominations for Elimination this week. If this happens, then it would be a first in Kannada Bigg Boss as it will be first time the show will move further without nomination.

Bigg Boss makers would do double elimination next week by skipping nomination and elimination this week. If there’s elimination, show buffs would be hurt if any of the contestants get eliminated as every contestant, right from Aravind to Shamanth, has earned a huge fan following among the audience. Let's wait and watch whether rumors of no nomination are true or not.