Bigg Boss Kannada Contestants Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga Special Moment on Stage

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 contestant Divya Uruduga is back in the news after a long time. She is doing well on the career front. Divya fans say that 2021 was the best year for Divya Uruduga as she happened to meet Aravind KP in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.

Now, there's more good news coming her way. The latest we hear is that Divya Uruduga has bagged the best actress award at Santosham South Indian film awards.

But what caught everyone's attention is that Aravind was seen giving away the award to Divya Uruduga on stage. Divya Uruduga who was extremely happy with her latest achievement, couldn't stop herself from sharing her excitement with her fans.

She took to Twitter and stated, "Extremely Happy to Receive BEST ACTOR critic for the movie FACE2FACE at SANTOSHAM SOUTH INDIAN FILM AWARDS. And receiving the award from the person who is Nation’s pride, whom I respect and adore the most and an inspiration to many!