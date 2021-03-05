Bigg Boss Contestant Mastan Home Raided In Drugs Peddling Case

Govindapuram Police conducted raids in the residence of Bigg Boss Kannada 4 contestant, Mastan Chandra on March 5th. Police conducted raids at his Sanjay Nagar home, Bangalore based on the search warrant on the suspicion that he is peddling drugs. Further details are awaited.

Masthan Chandra is an actor and a producer and also took part in the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 4. He stepped into the house as a wild card contestant.

A few days ago, several Kannada stars and many popular people from the Kannada film industry have been investigated by the Central Crime Branch police in connection with the Bangalore drug racket case.

In September 2020, the CCB has taken few people into custody in connection with the abuse of banned drugs like marijuana, cannabis, cocaine and hashish at rave parties of celebs. Ragini Dwivedi was arrested for her alleged use of banned drugs.

Not only in Kannada film industry, most of the celebs have been questioned by NCB in Bollywood film industry in connection with the alleged drug use. Many B-town celebs have been arrested by NCB and the investigation is still going on.

