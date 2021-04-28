Bigg Boss Kannada Contestant Aravind KP Hired PR Team To For Votes?

It wouldn’t be wrong if we said that Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is riding on its success as the show is inching towards the finale which will happen a couple of weeks from now. The show organisers are also leaving no stones unturned to make the show interesting. Recently, we saw Rajeev getting evicted from the Bigg Biss house. If you ask who’s the most popular contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada 8 right now, the answer from most BBK8 viewers would be Aravind KP.

There's no doubt that Aravind stands the highest chance of winning the show.

He is one of the most popular contestants in the house. The name Aravind is always trending on social media platforms--Be it for his clash with other housemates or his cute relationship with Divya Urduga.

The latest buzz on social media doing the rounds is that Aravind might have hired a strong PR team before he entered the house, and viewers say that that’s why he seems too confident on the show when it comes to garnering votes.

When Bigg Boss asked contestants to mention their position from top one to eight. Aravind grabbed the number one place as he is pretty confident that he will win the show. Or is he aware about his PR team who is supporting him constantly?

Now, speculations are doing the rounds that Aravind has hired a PR team to stay safe in the house. If you ask us, we don’t think Aravind would do it as he comes across as the most strongest contestant in the house. On top of it all, Aravind has earned a massive fan following through his performance and his behavior towards other contestants which is why he has become the audience's favorite person of this season.

What do you think, guys? Has Aravind earned his fan following through his performance in the Bigg Boss house or is It plain PR? Let us know your comments.