Bigg Boss Kannada: Bigg Boss Punishes Divya Uruduga, Details Inside

Colors Kannada's most watched game show, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 second innings, has captured the hearts of millions of BBK viewers.

BBK viewers have fallen in love with the show all over again. are loving the second innings more and as BB host indicated, the show is all set to end in a matter of weeks. Bigg Boss is known to punish housemates who break things inside the house. Vaishnavi had broken glass earlier in the first innings, and Bigg Boss had punished her by asking her to teach a contestant how to dance.

According to BBK live viewers, Bigg Boss has punished Divya U for breaking a bowl. The punishment is that Divya U should teach dance to Aravind KP by tomorrow. As we all know, Aravind KP and Divya U have earned a huge fan following on social media. And they have many fan pages, called ArVIYA and Araviya.

After learning about the punishment given to Divya U by the Bigg Boss, ArVIYA fans can't wait to watch tonight's episode. However, it seems that tonight's episode will be full of fun with Aravind KP and Divya U. Let us wait and watch the full episode tonight.