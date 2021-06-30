Kannada Bigg Boss 8 second innings is turning out to be a hotly debated topic on social media. Ever since contestants re-entered the house with a zeal to perform better than the first innings, they are going all out to bring up the TRPs of the show with controversial statements, drama and fights in the house. The creative team of Colors Kannada too seems to be on a roll churning out some interesting promos from the episodes. Bigg Boss viewers have given their thumbs up to all the latest video clips released by the channel.

Now, in a latest episode, Aravind KP and Nidhi Subbaiah have gotten into an ugly spat over the use of a Kannada slang 'swalpa muchkoli' which means shut up in English. Even though this is a commonly used word, this has created a lot of controversy in the house leading to a heated debate between Nidhi and Aravind.

Araviya fans are upset with Nidhi for insulting Aravind. They are demanding that she apologise to Aravind and also urging Colors Kannada to eliminate Nidhi from the show this weekend over her misbehaviour.

We are sure there's more in store for the viewers in the episode tonight. Stay tuned for updates.