Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Winner Fixed, Deets Inside

The wait is finally over. Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 grand finale is about to take place on December 31 and New Year Day. Deepika Das, Roopesh Shetty, Roopesh Rajanna, Rakesh Adiga, Divya Uruduga are the five finalists in Bigg Boss Kannada 8

All these five are competing to clinch the title.

Looks like netizens have got their winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 9. Any wild guesses? There is no prize money for guessing the right answer. Bigg Boss' viewers predict that Rakesh Adiga would emerge as the winner of the show.

He is expected to walk out with the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 trophy. On the other hand, Rakesh Adiga's fans are rooting for him on social media. Will Sudeep really go on to announce Rakesh Adiga as the winner of the season or not is yet to be seen.

