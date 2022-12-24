Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Suprise Elimination For Semi-Finale Episode

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is one of the most anticipated shows. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestant Arun Sagar has emerged as one of the strong contestants in the house. Kichcha Sudeep comes to the show to roast the contestants and to entertain the viewers.

Some of the contestants would get appreciation and backlash from the host Kichcha Sudeep.

There is a twist in Bigg Boss Kannada 9 as the makers are planning for double eviction this weekend.

According to reports, Arun Sagar could get eliminated from the show.

Probably, Arun Sagar may leave the house this weekend. Let's wait and watch who is going to get eliminated in the pre-finale episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 9.