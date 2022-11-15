Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Nominated Contestants In Week 8

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is making a lot of noise on social media for various reasons. Last week, The host Kichcha Sudeep announced no elimination in Bigg Boss house. Currently, The show is in the eighth week.

Here is the list of nominated contestants goes, Amulya, Deepika,Divya , Roopesh Shetty, Arunsagar, Anupama, Prashanth, Aryavardhan and Roopesh Rajanna have been nominated for this week's elimination.

All the strong contestants are in nominations, it remains to be seen who will face the axe this Sunday. Who do you think has more chance to get evicted from the show. Let us know in the comments section below.

