Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Danger Zone Contestants

There is no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Kannada season 6 has kept the audience hooked to the screens with the housemate's arugments in the house.

Currently, Bigg Boss Kannada season is in its 10th week. Amulya, Anupama, Arun, Aryavardhan, Deepika, Divya, Kavyashree, Prashanth and Roopesh have been nominated for 10th-week elimination.

According to reports, Deepika, Divya, Kavya and Prashanth are said to be in the danger zone in unofficial polls. Kavya or Prashanth one of these two might get eliminated from the house this weekend.

Who do you think will get eliminated this week from Bigg Boss Kannada 9? Please do share your thoughts with us through the comments section below.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Voting Result Week 13