Bigg Boss Kannada 9 12th Week Voting Results

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 is grabbing the headlines for multiple reasons. We are all set to witness the 12th week elimination in Bigg Boss house. Anupama, Arun, Aryavardhan, Deepika, Divya and Rupesh R were nominated for 12th-week elimination from the house.

According to reports, Arya, Rupesh and Deepika are safe for this week. Arun Sagar, Anupama Gowda and Divya Uruduga are in the danger zone for this week's elimination. There is a chance for Arun Sagar or Anupama Gowda to get evicted from the show.

The voting lines will be closed by midnight, Bigg Boss Kannada viewers vote for your favorite contestant and save them from this week's eviction.