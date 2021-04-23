Bigg Boss Kannada 8:Bad News For BBK Viewers, Kichcha Sudeep To Miss Weekend Episode of Bigg Boss Again

The Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 viewers will once again miss the fun with Kichcha Sudeep on this weekend's episodes. Last week Kichcha Sudeep took his Twitter space and announced that he will not be able to host the weekend episode because of his illness and said the doctor suggested taking a rest. Recently Kichcha Sudeep again took his Twitter space and said that he needs a bit more rest. Sudeep said that he can manage hours of the shoot on stage and do justice to all contestants but it's a difficult decision to make. And Sudeep thanked Colors Kannada for canceling Shoot.

Wil b missing this weekend episodes of BB. A bit more rest needed bfr I can manage hours of shoot on stage n do justice to all contestants. It's a difficult decision to make n I thank @ColorsKannada for canceling shoot n makin it easier.

Mch luv to all you frnzz fo ur prayers 🙏🏼 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 22, 2021

Netizens retweet Sudeep's Tweet and say that one more round of boring weekend tasks and episodes. They say that as the Karanataka government imposed the lockdown on weekend, BBK is the only show that can entertain them, and now they can't imagine the weekend episodes without Sudeep. All BBK8 viewers and Kichcha Sudeep's fans wished him a speedy recovery.