Vaishnavi is the most loved contestant of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. Vaishnavi gained a lot of popularity and more fame only after stepping into the BBK house. And we have no doubt that after stepping out of the glasshouse, Vaishnavi is going to get good opportunities. In the first innings, Vaishnavi fans and BBK viewers missed her participation in the tasks, as she would often be hiding in the kitchen or someplace else. Even though Vaishnavi was always popular on social media, her performance in the Bigg Boss house was not discussed much.

Now in the second innings, Vaishnavi has turned to be the biggest surprise for BBK viewers. Netizens say that Vaishnavi is entertaining them and the housemates in her own style. And she is giving her best to win the tasks. It is known that Divya U and Divya Suresh are female contestants in the house to rule the BBK house. Now, netizens are asking Colors Kannada to give the captaincy to Vaishnavi for the upcoming week. BBK viewers are eager to see how Vaishnavi will handle the captaincy. Anyway, the audiences are not expecting Shubha as a captain. If Vaishnavi wins the captaincy next week, then for sure she will be in the BBK finale round according to the captaincy rules.