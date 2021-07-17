Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Will There Be a Secret Room?

From the first innings of BBK 8, viewers were excited about the secret room task. Earlier in the first innings, they had guessed that Divya Uruduga might be sent to the secret room to top the TRP rating. In the first innings, the show's TRPs saw a drop because of the absence of the host. But now, according to the report, BBK makers are planning a secret room for this week's elimination.

They say that Priyanka T might get evicted from the BBK house and Vaishnavi will be sent to the secret room. In the first week of the elimination process of the second innings, BBK makers planned a fake elimination for Prashanth S. And now if Colors Kannada gives a twist to Secret Room and sends Vaishnavi, for sure the audience will hook up to their television to watch the show without missing a scene. Vaishnavi is considered to be the top contender in the glasshouse and she always tops the voting results. So it may be a bit surprising to the contestants in the house if Kichcha Sudeep evicts Vaishnavi.

