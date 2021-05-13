Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Will Be Back Soon: Deets Inside

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada season-8 was concluded in last night episode. The show makers were ready to continue the show during this pandemic, but, they couldn’t do as the government imposed strict lockdown across the Karnataka state.

In last night, Kanmani spoke very well about each and every contestant in the house. Many of the Bigg Boss viewers felt that Kanmani might have watched each and every episode of the show.

Netizens are saying on social media that, Kanmani might have watched each episode carefully than the host Sudeep. A section of the audience have impressed with Kanmani's hosting style and they are requesting Colors Kannada to bring as the host for a new season. It is left to see whether Colors Kannada replace Kanmani in Sudeep's place or not.

On the other hand, reports are doing the rounds on social media that, Colors Kannada are planning to resume the show with the same contestants, after a while. There’s no official date as of now yet, but, Colors Kannada are planning to resume the show at the earliest. Apparently, It could be by end of this year.

This piece of news will surely be music to the ears of Bigg Boss Viewers. Before jumping to the conclusion, we will wait for an official confirmation from makers' end.

