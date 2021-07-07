Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Will Arvind-Divya Relationship Change?

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 viewers now witness to new equations between the contestants. We can say that all the bonding which was in the first innings has vanished now. In the second innings of Kannada Bigg Boss, friends are turning foes while enemies are turning friends. Except for contestants like Aravind KP, Divya U, and Vaishnavi, Prashanth S and Chandrachud, other the equation between other contestants has changed.

Have a look...

Manju P and Subha

Aravind KP, Divya U and Prashanth S

Priyanka and Shamanth

Raghu and Vaishnavi

Aravind KP and Vaishnavi

It is known that Manju Pavagada and Divya Suresh had a fallout over some issues related to a task. Chandrachud and Priyanka had a clash after the former lost his temper over Priyanka saying she had a lot of attitude. Even the fevicol Jodi of BBK8, Prashanth Sambargi and Chakravarthi Chandrachud developed some differences in the current innings of BBK. Yet, it appears that the duo will not stop their marathon gossip sessions about other contestants. With new friendships and animosity building in the Bigg Boss house, BBK viewers are curious to know whether Aravind KP and Divya U will have a fight or not. What do you think will the equation between Aravind KP and Divya U change?

