BBK viewers are waiting with bated breath to watch the grand finale and want to know who will be the winner of Season 8. It's known that Manju Pavagada and Aravind KP's names are making the headlines as the top contenders to win the BBK8 title. There's no denying that Manju Pavagada's popularity on social media is growing day by day. He has entertained housemates and the audience with his comedy. Even Colors Kannada is focusing on Manju P a lot these days.

Manju P was previously predicted to win the Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 trophy. According to viewers and critics who have been following the show closely, Manju P has an equal chance of winning the trophy. Based on their popularity, both contestants appear to be on equal footing when it comes to the possibility of lifting the trophy. However, the winner will be determined by the number of votes received by the contestant. A section audience says that Manju P does not deserve the trophy as he did not perform well in the first innings and in the second innings compared to Aravind KP. He is always seen with the female contestants. When it comes to the captaincy, Manju has won the captaincy only once. Netizens say that Manju is pretending to be cool and playing a safe game.