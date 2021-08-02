Divya Uruduga is not only the most popular contestant, but also the most loved participant in Bigg Boss Kannada 8. Divya Uruduga, who had pretty much confined herself to hanging out with Aravind KP in the first innings but gained huge popularity because of her chemistry, entered the second innings with full energy. Divya is giving tough competition to other contestants. If you have been regularly watching Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8, you should know by now that Divya Uruduga has ruled the Bigg Boss house twice as a captain. Outside the Bigg Boss House, Divya Uruduga has a huge fan base. It won't be wrong to say that Divya U gets the supports of Aravind KP too. So with that advantage, Divya U has every chance of entering the final round. So, besides her popularity, Arviya could the another reason why Divya Uruduga will enter the final round of the show. As we all know, the two are famous for their jodi in the glass house.

According to a source, Divya U is in the top three list. Aravind KP and Manju P stand in first and second place, while third place goes to Divya U. The top five are totally decided by the highest number of votes the contestants get. So, undoubtedly, Divya Urugudu will enter the final round of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. Divya U might not lift the season 8 trophy, but there is talk that she could be the runner up of the show. Earlier, Divya U appeared to be overtaking Aravind KP when it came to performing tasks. BBK viewers loved her individuality and game play in the second innings.