Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Week 2 Voting Trend: This Contestant in Danger Zone?

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has been going well and grabbing the attention of the public. The avid fans of the show are liking how the season is going. It was reported that the show is also doing decently well in TRP ratings. After the elimination of Tik Tok star Dhanushree, this week we have some of the shocking contestants in the danger zone.

The nomination task was announced which left everyone speechless. There are reports that there will be an elimination this week for sure. Nirmala, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Suresh, Geetha, Nidhi, Vishwanath, Chandrakala and Subha Pooja were nominated this week.

Out of these contestants, it was reported that Divya Suresh was leading. Fans have voted for her and as of now, she is in the safe zone. Along with Divya, Shubha Pooja was also in the safe zone and out of this week’s elimination.

The next contestant in the safe zone is Geetha. Nirmala and Vishwanath are the next ones in the safe zone. All these contestants have got a high percentage of votes and the viewers have kept them safe. This leaves us with Nidhi Subbiah, Chandrakala and Prashanth Sambargi. These three are currently in the bottom three.

But Niddi is not the last one; she has higher votes when compared to the other two in the bottom. This means that she will be safe from the elimination. According to the voting trends, Prashanth Sambargi is the bottom one. He has the least number of votes and currently, the sword of elimination hangs over him.

This will be the second elimination of the season. But the voting trend and the list can change at any moment. The upcoming tasks will decide the fate of these contestants. Viewers are watching keenly and are waiting for the moment a contestant shows potential. Based on how the person performs, the audience will decide to change their minds or not.