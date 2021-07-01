Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Watch: Aravind-Divya Dance Melts Hearts of BBK8 Viewers

The most wished scene that BBK viewers wanted to see— Aravind KP and Divya U dancing together finally happened. As we told you before, Bigg Boss punished Divya U for breaking a bowl in the kitchen. The punishment was that Divya U must teach Aravind KP dance before tonight. Now, BBK8 live viewers who have watched the episodes in advance, are widely circulating Aravind KP and Divya U's dance video, which will be aired in tonight's episode. Fans of Aravind and Divya U can't stop gushing about it. And Arviya fans have fallen in love with the dance video.

Have a look...( Video from Vriddhi56921725 twitter handle)

Arviya fans are not only sharing the video extensively, but they are also dropping a lot of heart emojis on it. Not just that, even housemates seem to be enjoying Aravind and Divya U's dance. There is no doubt that tonight's episode featuring this dance by Aravind KP and Divya U is all set to break the TRP ratings for Colors Kannada. Aravind and Divya U are well-known on social media for their on-screen chemistry. And now, we are sure that even the haters of Aravind And Divya U are going to drop their heart over the couple's dance. BBK viewers say the dance of Aravind and Divya U will be the most awaited promo for today. Let's wait and watch to see how Colors Kannada's creative team will edit this promo featuring Aravind and Divya U's dance.

On the other hand, it is interesting to see how Divya and Aravind turned punishment into an enjoyable experience.

