Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Voting Trends Of Fourth Week Eviction: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 completed 100 days this week. The contestants in the house celebrated 100 days of season 8 by cutting a cake sent by the showrunners to the house. Now there are three weeks more for the grand finale of season 8 of Bigg Boss Kannada with nine contestants left in the house. Currently, Divya Uruduga, Aravind KP, Prashanth Sambargi, Chakravarthy Chandrachud, Shubha Poonja, Vaishnavi Gowda, Shamanth Bro Gowda, Manju Pavagada, and Divya Suresh are left in the glasshouse. It's known that Divya U, Shamanath, Shubha, Prashanth S, and Chandrachud have been nominated for this week's elimination.

As per voting results, Divya U, Prashanth S, and Chandrachud are in the safe zone. Shubha and Shamanth are in the danger zone. However, there is speculation that BBK makers are planning for double elimination this week. If double elimination takes place, Shamanth and Shubha might get evicted this week.

Check Out The BBK8 Voting Results

Divya Uruduga- 88, 976( 87% Voting)

Prashanth S- 78, 452 ( 76.387% Voting)

Chandrachud- 65,983 ( 66.4% Voting)

Shamanth Gowda- 58, 594 ( 58.1% Voting )

Shubha- 47, 494 ( 48.3% Voting )