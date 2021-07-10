Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Top Six Finalists As Per Social Media Prediction

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada is a popular reality show on Indian television. We need not mention here that the show enjoys a significant fan following across the Karnataka region. Many youngsters love Kannada Bigg Boss, especially Sudeep's hosting style.

Of late, the most asked question on social media is 'Who will become the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8'. Show lovers have their favorites to win the show.

But, Aravind KP and Manju Pavagada are the hot favourites to lift the trophy this season. Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is likely to come to an end by the end of this month. Show buffs have been discussing non stop about who could make it to the top five and who will be the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 8.

The current season had been termed as a flop season, when compared to the previous seasons when the show runners aired the show without the host. It is known that Kichcha Sudeep was forced to skip attending Bigg Boss following his sickness. Of course post resuming of the show following the pandemic, TRPs picked up and there is renewed zeal among contestants to do better in the second innings while viewers too are showing interest in the show.

According to the social media buzz, these Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 contestants will definitely be in the top six finalists. If we go by the buzz on social media, Manju Pavagada, Prashanth, Aravind KP, Vaishnavi, Divya Uruduga, and Divya Suresh will be the six finalists.

What do you think, folks? Do these contestants have it in them to be among the top six finalists? Let us know in the comments section below.