As you all know, Aravind KP and Divya U are the most popular contestants in season 8 of Bigg Boss Kannada. The two have not only gained fame but also a massive fan following outside the Bigg Boss House.

It won't be an exaggeration to say that Aravind KP and Divya U have contributed a great deal in ensuring TRP ratings for Colors Kannada's most loved show, Kannada Bigg Boss 8. Most of the BBK viewers watch the show only for Divya U and Aravind KP ever since the two got together after the Jodi task.

It's known that in the first innings, Colors Kannada focused on Aravind KP and Divya U in all their promos to bring up their TRP ratings. Their chemistry created magic on the small screen leading to several fan pages named Arviya.

In the second innings, Colors Kannada editors are again focusing on Aravind KP and Divya U but with a different perspective. They have edited the promo in such a way to make it look like the two have got differences. And BBK viewers are pointing to that. Anyway, it appears that Colors Kannada is all set to lose its TRP rating this week. Let's wait and watch what the BBK makers are planning for the audience.