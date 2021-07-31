There are nine days more to go for the Grand Finale of Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. BBK viewers are expecting a double elimination as there are eight contestants in the house. Three contestants have to be evicted before the grand fianle in which the top 5 finalists will remain.

As we all know, the grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 will take place on August 8. Should double elimination takes place this weekend, then there will be six more contestants left. In any case, if there is one contestant that deserves to go out of the Kannada Bigg Boss house, it is definitely Shubha Poonja. As she hardly participates in any tasks, Shubha Poonja deserves to leave the house this week, say BBK viewers. So whether double elimination takes place or not, Shubha P will go out for sure because she is the only weak contestant in the glass house when compared to other contestants. She was saved last week as Chandrachud was eliminated.

There will be a twist if double elimination takes place because, among the nominated contestants, Prashanth S, Aravind KP, Manju P, and Shamanth Bro Gowda are the strong contestants. Vaishnavi will get a good number of votes as she has a huge following. So, Divya Suresh has many chances to get an exit pass if double elimination takes place. We can't predict the elimination because it is totally based on audience votes. Anyway, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 elimination is going to be an exciting episode. Are you waiting to know what twists the makers have planned this week? Stay tuned to Sakshipost.