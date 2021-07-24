The weekend is here and BBK viewers are desperate to know which contestant will be eliminated. In the meantime, there is a buzz that a double elimination could take place this week in the Kannada Bigg Boss house. If that be the case then netizens are expecting that Subha and Shamanth will be shown the door. If there is no double elimination, Subha Poonja will be eliminated at all costs. If one were to go by the buzz on a few social media platforms, Shamanth Bro Gowda has also got an exit pass from the BBK house. Anyway, let's wait till tonight's episode to know who is the unlucky contestant this week.

Meanwhile, the echoes for the elimination of Chandrachud from the Kannada Bigg Boss house are getting louder. He was saved from the first week of the second innings despite his bad behaviour in the house. But we think that Colors Kannada will save the worst till the last! (if we may put it that way). Chandrachud and Prashanth S will be eliminated in the last week before the final round of Bigg Boss Kannada 8.

Netizens are of the view that Shamanth Bro Gowda is a deserving contestant of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 as he has improved his game a lot compared to the first innings. But one thing is for sure, if Shamanth and Divya S get closer to each other, Colors Kannada might save Shamanth for TRPs.

