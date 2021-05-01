People are eagerly waiting for the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. But the news of Kichcha Sudeep not hosting the weekend episode disappointed not only his fans but also the lovers of the BBK8 show. All the contestants in the house are giving their best but some section of netizens are not happy with the performance of some of the contestants in the BB house. They are saying that a few contestants are not taking the game seriously and are playing it in their own way.

Now coming to Divya Uruduga, she is one of the popular contestants in the BB house and she enjoys an immense fan following. See how netizens are singing praises for Divya. One of the netizens wrote, "If DU was part of nomination she would have saved 1st by securing highest votes. What do you expect from a sick girl? When she is ready to participate in the task, BB himself restricts her from participating. In house chore work she was still doing her part and was lively too."

Another netizen wrote, "Divya Uruduga are you an Angel? How come a person is so perfect with high moral values, forgiveness, goodness. The way you guided PS & asked him to have food though he always targets her increases respect for you my girl. You are full of positivity and love."

DU what a girl you are!! How she guided PS though he has trying to pull her down many times. Sometimes I think are you living goddes? Because I can see that love forgiveness,integrity, care,concern,honesty.I'm wondering how can someone be so perfect. Much love #DivyaUruduga#BBK8 — Keerthy (@Keerthy09373952) April 30, 2021

Many HM's commented on PS's protest. But all eyes on DU. How evil minded these ppl who expect sick girl to play task. BB only restricted her from playing but these morons talking about her game. She is the most happening thing, so to grab attention just criticize her. #BBK8 — Jyothi Kashyap (@princess_jyothi) April 30, 2021

Time is different, situation is different, person is different, languages, emotions, opposite persons different,judging persons different etc no comparison at all There is no doubts in my mind I will support this season DU and KP,I like them find in winning good qualities #BBK8 — Roberrt (@Dasa_Richie12) April 30, 2021

#DivyaUruduga already cemented her place in top. MP is no where close to her to be in top 2. She proved many times why she is fit to be in top 2.#BBK8 https://t.co/BbYhppWv2X — Preeti Bhut (@PreetiBhut) April 30, 2021

Kichcha Sudeep is not going to be on the show, this weekend as well. Colors Kannada tweeted that, "In the wake of the current hardship situation, there is no weekend filming with Kichcha Sudeep." Here is the tweet made by Colors Kannada.

Now, my dear readers, who will step out of the house this weekend. Do share your comments with us.